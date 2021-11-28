JCPOA Joint commission meeting to be held in Coburg Hotel

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and top negotiator, top negotiator arrived in Vienna yesterday, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna said.

Ghaebi also added that the Iranian delegation will hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with the Chinese and Russian delegations, as well as Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the EU External Action Service, today.

He added that the joint commission meeting of JCPOA will be held Monday, at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

The meeting will be held in the presence of the representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany, he added.

RHM/FAN14000907000252