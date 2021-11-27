  1. Politics
Top negotiator Bagheri arrives in Vienna for talks with P4+1

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The top Iranian negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Vienna, Austria to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA to discuss the removal of the illegal sanctions.

Before embarking on the trip to Vienna, Bagheri Kani said that the removal of all sanctions, particularly the sanctions that were imposed by the US within the framework of the Maximum Pressure Campaign must be lifted to make sure the talks will succeed.

He had said in an interview that the talks will fail if all sanctions are not lifted.

According to the top Iranian negotiator, any progress in the talks must be accompanied by the removal of all the US sanctions, noting that there are no guarantees that Washington will not withdraw from the deal once again as the previous Trump administration did.

Referring to Washington's illegal behavior in withdrawing from the 2015 agreement reached after years of negotiations, he said that receiving guarantees from the US is necessary to make sure that it will not withdraw from the agreement, will not impose new sanctions, and will not reinstate previous sanctions again.

He also pointed out that Iran wants to make sure that any turbulence in US politics will not affect its international behavior.

