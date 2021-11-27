Informal bilateral consultations start between Iran, P4+1

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has said that informal bilateral consultations have begun between Iran and P4+1 in preparation for the Monday meeting.

He made the remarks on Monday in a post on his Twitter account.

The top Iranian negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Vienna on Saturday to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA to discuss the removal of the illegal sanctions.

Before embarking on the trip to Vienna, Bagheri Kani said that the removal of all sanctions, particularly the sanctions that were imposed by the US within the framework of the Maximum Pressure Campaign must be lifted to make sure the talks will succeed.

KI