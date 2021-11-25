China supports Iran's rightful stances: ambassador

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, Iran's ambassador to the People's Republic of China, made the remarks on his Twitter account about the phone conversation between the Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers on Wednesday.

"Yesterday in Tehran, I attended an online meeting between the Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers which took place a few days before the Vienna talks."

The Iranian diplomat continued, "The exchange of views between the officials of the two countries plays an important role in adopting a shared position in the upcoming Vienna talks."

He also noted that Beijing strongly opposes US bullying in international affairs and supports Iran's rightful stances.

