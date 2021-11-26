Cleric calls Europeans not to tie interests to US, Zionists

During this week's Friday Prayers on the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard spoke about the upcoming round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+ 1 in Vienna.

He called on the leaders of the European countries not to sacrifice the interests of the European nations to the illegitimate interests of the United States and the Zionist regime.

The interests of European nations are tied to the interests of Asia, especially West Asia, and today it is the Islamic Republic of Iran that has the authority to guard this security.

If it were not for the authority of the Resistance, Europe would be exposed to severe insecurity today, and it was the authority of Islamic Iran and the Resistance that overthrew ISIL, he further explained.

Today, it is known to everyone that the policies of the United States in the West Asian region have been failed, Aboutorabi Fard also noted.

"Given the tremendous amount of contradictions and conflicts in US strategic plans, the inability of the Pentagon and US military apparatus to suppress popular movements in the world, we are witnessing a decline in US soft power", he added.



