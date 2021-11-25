Russia hopes Iran, IAEA to reach an agreement

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday, "Of principal importance is the continuation of the IAEA monitoring at Iranian nuclear infrastructure facilities that are critically important from the point of view of the JCPOA restoration. As long as the director general confirms the possibility of restoring the integrity of knowledge about that, the participants in the talks will work in relatively comfortable conditions.”

Naturally, this conclusion of the director general should cover all corresponding facilities, including the facility for the production of centrifuge components at Karaj," he saidat session of the IAEA Board Of Governors which was held on Wednesday a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran on Tuesday, according to TASS news agency.

"We hope that Iran and the agency will be able to find mutually acceptable variants to continue monitoring work at Karaj in the interests of the JCPOA."

In February 2021, Iran agreed to allow IAEA to install video surveillance cameras, including at Karaj. However, the facility has partially destroyed in an attack on it and IAEA equipment was damaged. "We categorically condemn such irresponsible acts against nuclear infrastructure facilities and the agency’s property. We understand the Iranian side’s demand for a thorough investigation of the incident," the Russian diplomat stressed.

