Khatibzadeh reacts to US, E3 moves ahead of Vienna talks

Comparing the approach and actions of the US, European Troika, and Iran ahead of the new round of Vienna talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet wrote, "Ahead of #ViennaTalks,US/E3:Issue bogus statements, Add sanctions, Conjure distorted narratives, Keep mum on Israel's threats."

"Iran: Forms high-level nego team, Calls for quick good deal & full implementation of JCPOA/2231, Holds regional consultations", the Iranian senior diplomat added.

Khatibzadeh's tweet came in reaction to a joint statement issued by France, Germany, and Britain at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

In this anti-Iran statement, France, Germany, and Britain expressed concern over the progress of Iran's nuclear program.

The Iranian Foreign Minister earlier said in a tweet that Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement at the Vienna talks.

The return of all parties to their commitments is an important and guiding principle, he stressed.

