Iranians' rights must be preserved at upcoming Vienna talks

The issue of Vienna talks, the interaction and cooperation with the world to realize the interests of the Iranian nation has been a priority for the Iranian Foreign Ministry since the 13th government took office, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a video message, giving a report on the 100-day performance of the foreign policy apparatus during his tenure at the ministry.

In recent weeks, Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and the Iranian top negotiator in Vienna talks has held consultations in European capitals, in Moscow, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Bagheri has also participated in virtual meetings in Beijing and made some regional trips to neighboring countries, he added.

He said, "And I held detailed talks with the foreign ministers of all JCPOA member states."

He went on to say that this week, the new round of nuclear talks will be kicked off in Vienna.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements to reach a good and speedy agreement", he said and added that other parties to JCPOA must return to their full commitments.

"We have explicitly expressed our positions and demands towards Iran's nuclear deal known as JCPOA", the Iranian top diplomat said.

The rights and interests of the Iranian people must be preserved at the negotiating table and sanctions must be lifted, he stressed.

According to him, there are several options before Iran, but the first option is the dialogue and negotiation in Vienna.

"We are serious in negotiations and in reaching an agreement", he said, noting, "We hope to see the seriousness of Westerners", too, he noted.

He also expressed hope that all sides can take fundamental and successful steps in the Vienna talks.

