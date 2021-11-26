Iranian, Malaysian FMs call for boosting bilateral relations

Conveying the greetings of President Raeisi to the King of Malaysia, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Malaysia on its membership in the Human Rights Council and expressed hope that the country would promote human rights and tackle double standards on human rights.

Saying that Asian countries are a priority in the foreign policy of the new Iranian government, he expressed Iran's readiness to expand relations with Malaysia in all areas, including tourism, agriculture, technology, energy, science, and academia.

Announcing readiness to finalize the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries and Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that a joint economic commission would be formed in the near future.

He also spoke about the importance of exchanging prisoners between the two countries, calling for the implementation of extradition agreements and judicial assistance between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian thanked the Malaysian government for its support to the oppressed people of Palestine.

Iran has right to develop its nuclear technology

Malaysian Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah also hailed the warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

There are many capacities for boosting relations and cooperation in all fields of agriculture, tourism, technology, and science, he added.

Referring to the upcoming round of nuclear talks in Vienna, the Malaysian diplomat expressed hope that the outcome of the nuclear talks would be successful.

He also said that Iran has the right to develop its nuclear technology.

RHM/FNA14000905000280