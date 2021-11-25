Envoy reacts to Israeli accusations against Iran at IAEA BoG

During the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the implementation of the JCPOA by Iran, the representative of the Zionist Israeli regime made baseless accusations against the Iranian nuclear program. In response, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna Mohammad Reza Ghaebi pointed said that it is not the first time that representative of Zionist regime, by presenting a long and tedious fabricated story about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities kills the valuable time of the BoD session.

This time, representative of the regime tried to make it less boring by using a different name for his repetitive story, but he again failed.

The Iranian envoy further advised the Israeli to be the "voice of silence" against the regime's brutal crimes in the region, the regime's secret nuclear program and nuclear warheads, or the story of targeting and terrorist attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities or assassinating nuclear scientists.

Iranian diplomat called this issue that Israeli regime, which is not a party to any disarmament and arms control treaty and is not willing to submit all its nuclear facilities and activities under ‘safeguards’ agreements of the IAEA ‘ridiculous’ and added that the fake regime is so rude that manipulates the fact and preaches about Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members.

Ghaebi added that Israel's preaches on the importance of non-proliferation and ‘safeguards’ system is pretty much like a chieftain of a mafia group when he talks about the importance of anti-organized crime laws.

