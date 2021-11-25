  1. Politics
Iran emphasizes maintaining good relations with neighbors

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – As the Vienna talks near, diplomatic sources pointed to Iran's insistence on its and its tendency to have good relations with its neighbors.

A few days left before  the talks in Austrian capital Vienna, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will meet and hold talks with Kuwaiti officials as part of Tehran's efforts to prove a willingness to have good relations with its neighbors in the region, Kuwaiti-based Al Rai Daily said in a report.

Referring to the visit of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to European and regional countries, the Kuwaiti newspaper added that Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, who visited Kuwait yesterday, was scheduled to meet and consult with Kuwaiti officials on Thursday.

Diplomatic sources believe that Bagheri Kani's visit to Kuwait will have implications for the position of Persian Gulf countries regarding nuclear talks.

After visiting several European countries last week, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator traveled to the UAE on Wednesday and met and held talks with "Anwar Gargash", a diplomatic adviser to President of the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator is scheduled to chair next Monday's talks with other parties to the agreement in Vienna on Nov. 29. These talks are the first round of nuclear talks under the new government of Iran under President Raeisi. 

