12th elevators, escalators exhibition underway in Tehran

The 12th edition of the Iran LIFTEX exhibition which specializes in elevators, escalators parts, and equipment opened on Friday, July 14th at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the exhibition, the chairman of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), Bahman Abdollahi said that 95% of parts and equipment needed in the elevator industry are produced by Iranian companies inside the country.

He voiced hope that the remaining 5% will be domestically manufactured in the next two or three years.

Abdollahi also said that the Iranian-made elevator and escalator equipment are exported to more than 15 countries, adding that “More than 140 domestic companies and 15 foreign companies from seven countries are taking part in this exhibition."

He pointed out that, “As many as 1,200 escalators equipment (parts) are produced annually, out of which fewer than 1,000 are used domestically while more than 200 remaining are exported.”

The exhibition will wrap up on Monday, July 17.

