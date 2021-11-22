  1. Technology
15th Iran Plast Intl. Exhibition to be held in February

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on February 7-9, 2022.

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Iran Plast International Exhibition seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastics industry market and facilitate the global marketing process and presence of this part of the country's industry in the global markets.

This exhibition is one of the largest plastic industry events in the Middle East and is classified among the most prestigious plastic industry exhibitions in the world.

A statistical look at the last 14 editions of the Iran Plast International Exhibition shows that the event has been able to go through a growing trend with all the problems and issues ahead such as sanctions and especially the global coronavirus pandemic.

