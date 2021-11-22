13 Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend Plast Eurasia 2021

Chief Development Officer at Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) Siavash Malekifar said that the 13 knowledge-based companies will attend Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2021 which is slated to be held on 1-4 Dec. 2021 in Turkey.

According to Malekifar, these knowledge-based companies will present their latest achievements in the field of plastic, polymer and relate industries.

International Istanbul Plastics Industry Fair (Plast Eurasia Istanbul), the largest plastics industry fair held every year in Europe, is organized by TUYAP in cooperation with PAGEV (Turkish Plastics Industry Foundation) in Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul.

Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2019; 29th International Istanbul Plastics Industry Fair brought together 1,085 companies and company representatives from 40 countries and 52.361 professional visitors from 106 countries on the 4th-7th of December in Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul.

