Nov 23, 2021, 3:29 PM

Explosion reported in Afghan capital (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Local Afghan media reported an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

Local media in Afghanistan reported an explosion in the capital Kabul on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast is reportedly caused by a planted explosive device that targeted a passing Taliban's vehicle in the "Ghovaye Markaz" or "the central forces" in Kabul.

According to the police spokesman, 2 Taliban military forces were injured.

Exchange of gunfire has also been heard in the area after the explosion. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The ISIL terrorist group has recently increased its attack on the Afghan civilian people as well as Taliban officials.

