Security sources in Afghanistan reported an explosion near a gas station in north of Kabul, Al Jazeera reported.

According to locals, the blast was horrifying and terrible.

Taliban has not yet released details of the blast including number of those killed or wounded in the blast.

Earlier, Taliban had launched attacks on ISIL terrorist bases in Afghanistan and it is more likely that ISIL has done the terrorist attack in north of Kabul, the report added.

