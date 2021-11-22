Iran stresses necessity of intl. support for Afghan refugees

The Iranian embassy in Belgium posted a video on Twitter on Monday explaining that some 300,000 Afghan refugees had fled to Iran since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Hundreds of thousands of more asylum seekers are expected to arrive in the coming months, and Iran needs tangible international support in the face of a huge influx of asylum seekers, the embassy said.

The Iranian diplomatic mission in Brussels said that the Afghan crisis is an international phenomenon that has spilled over beyond the region, adding that thousands of Afghan refugees have fled the country since August due to war, instability, terrorism and the dark future, and Iran has become an ideal destination because of its cultural, linguistic commonalities and shared border 900km border.

Referring to the UN report on the need of half of Afghanistan's population for humanitarian aid, the Iranian embassy said that the Islamic Republic of Iran needs the tangible support of the international community to host asylum seekers and achieve its humanitarian goals.

Earlier, the Iranian ambassador to Belgium had stressed the need for Western countries to live up to their responsibility for the Afghan crisis and stated that Iran has done everything it can so far and all those Afghan refugees who have entered the country have received basic services.

