  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Nov 25, 2021, 3:00 PM

Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 9, dozens trapped

Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 9, dozens trapped

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Local media reported that at least nine people have been killed in a fire at a coal mine in “Kuzbass” district of Russia's central” Kemerovo” region.

A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed nine people and injured 44 others on Thursday, with dozens of others still trapped, authorities said.

The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Russia's state TASS news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident, 237 of them have been evacuated. Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing, hampered by large amounts of smoke.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

MA/PR

News Code 181082
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181082/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News