Explosion at central Munich station injures 3

Reports suggest the incident at a busy train station construction site involved a WWII bomb.

Russian Today has cited local media as saying that three people are said to be injured.

Police have ruled out it being terror-related.

Meanwhile, Reuters, quoting the German police on Twitter, said that an old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich's busy main train station on Wednesday, injuring three people.

The explosion happened during construction work, police said.

Due to the explosion, rail travel to and from the main train station has been suspended, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

KI/PR