3 ISIL terrorists killed in Kabul by Taliban

The Taliban launched an operation against ISIL terrorists in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing three terrorists.

According to the reports, now the area came under the control of Taliban forces.

ISIL terrorists claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit a heavily Shia Muslim area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others including three women.

The blasts were the latest in a series of attacks in Kabul claimed these terrorists in recent days, with Shia areas in the west of the city, targeted several times.

According to Reuters, the group has also launched attacks on Shia mosques in the northern city of Kunduz and the southern city of Kandahar.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, in western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers. A Taliban official who spoke on condition of anonymity said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

