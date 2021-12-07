EU reportedly to open new mission in Kabul in coming weeks

While it was previously announced that the EU foreign service was to open a mission in Kabul by the end of November, now it has been announced again that the union will open its joint office in the coming weeks.

A few days ago, the French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Qatar that several European nations were considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan but stressed it would not mean recognition of the country’s Taliban rulers, Al-Jazeera reported.

Despite the fact that the European countries and the United States were to blame for the current crisis in Afghanistan, the French embassy in Kabul announced on Tuesday that it had sent 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including medicine, food and winter supplies.

So far, no country has formally recognized the Taliban government in Kabul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the situation in Afghanistan as worrisome and urged for unfreezing the Kabul government's assets in the United States.

