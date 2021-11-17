  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2021, 4:41 PM

Two consecutive explosions in Kabul leave 8 dead

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – According to a source close to the Taliban, two consecutive explosions in Kabul left eight people dead.

A few minutes ago, an explosion took place in the Dasht-e Barchi area in the 13th Security District in the west of Kabul.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was caused by an explosive device and targeted a transportation vehicle.

Taliban officials have not yet released details of the blasts, but some sources say three people have been killed.

Meanwhile, some sources reported that another explosion took place in Kabul.

According to a source close to the Taliban, a total of eight people have been killed in the two blasts

Saeed Khosti, a spokesman for the Taliban's Interior Ministry said that a car bomb had exploded in the Naqash area of ​​Kabul's 9th Security District, killing one civilian and wounding six others, including three women.




    

