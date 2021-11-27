India, China, Russia call for inclusive Afghan government

At the end of the 18th meeting of India-Russia-China (RIC) foreign ministers, the three countries issued a joint communiqué that sought the formation of a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan and said lasting peace in the war-torn country hinged on the “urgent elimination” of UN Security Council-proscribed terror groups.

According to the Hindustan Times, the three countries called on the Taliban to take actions in line with the outcomes of all international and regional mechanisms on Afghanistan and UN resolutions, and asserted that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to “threaten or attack any other country”.

They also called for immediate and unhindered assistance to be provided to Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who chaired the meeting, said he had raised global expectations of Afghanistan as articulated in UN Security Council resolution 2593, which states that Afghan soil must not be used for planning or executing terror attacks.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Reuters, the foreign ministers also expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the spread of drug trafficking in the country.

“Expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Ministers called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to be provided to Afghanistan,” said the joint statement.

India’s S Jaishankar, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and China’s Wang Yi also pledged to do more to combat drug smuggling in the region.

“The spread of illicit drug trafficking in opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond… poses a serious threat to regional security and stability and provides funding for terrorist organizations,” the statement added.

KI/PR