Saudi Arabia intensifies airstrikes on Yemen

In the past 24 hours, Saudi fighter jets have intensified their airstrikes on various parts of the city of Marib, according to Almasirah.

According to the report, Yemeni Media have reported that Saudi fighter jets had repeatedly bombed the city of Marib in the past 24 hours. This is while the Yemenis have recently made significant progress in the city.

The above-mentioned Media have reported that the main goal of Saudi Arabia and its allies in intensifying attacks on Marib is to stop the Yemeni army and popular committees' advance in the city.

Following gaining back the control of two cities last Wednesday, the Yemeni army and popular committees managed to reach 5 km from the center of Marib, while they were previously 8 to 10 kilometres from the city, according to the informed sources.

