Saudi-led coalition fighter jets attack Yemen’s Sanaa

The series of aggressions of the Saudi-led coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen still are ongoing. Accordingly, fighter jets affiliated to Saudi-led coalition bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni sources said that various areas in Sanaa province were targeted by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on Saturday morning.

During the attacks, civilian areas and residential buildings were heavily targeted. Yesterday, Sanaa was bombed several times by Saudi fighter jets.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets targeted Sanaa International Airport with airstrikes, the report added.

