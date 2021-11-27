  1. World
Saudi-led coalition fighter jets attack Yemen’s Sanaa

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Saudi-led coalition fighter jets targeted the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday.

The series of aggressions of the Saudi-led coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen still are ongoing. Accordingly, fighter jets affiliated to Saudi-led coalition bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni sources said that various areas in Sanaa province were targeted by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on Saturday morning.

During the attacks, civilian areas and residential buildings were heavily targeted. Yesterday, Sanaa was bombed several times by Saudi fighter jets.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets targeted Sanaa International Airport with airstrikes, the report added.

