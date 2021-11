Saudi brutal attacks on residential areas of Yemen are still continuing, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets have heavily bombed the Al-Anab area in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

Residential buildings and civilian areas were targeted during the attack, said the eyewitnesses.

According to Yemeni media, two civilians got martyred in the attack.

This is while Saudi fighter jets heavily attacked Marib this morning.

MP/5359506