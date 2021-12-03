Lebanon's George Kordahi to announce resignation on Fri.

Kordahi said, "Since the first day I said that if my resignation helps, I am ready for it", the report added.
Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Hassan Mansour also said that what Lebanon needs today is political calm and stability.
MA/5366354
