Dec 3, 2021, 12:46 PM

Lebanon's George Kordahi to announce resignation on Fri.

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi has confirmed that he will announce his resignation on Friday.

Kordahi said, "Since the first day I said that if my resignation helps, I am ready for it", the report added.

Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Hassan Mansour also said that what Lebanon needs today is political calm and stability.

