Yemenis hold protest rally against Saudi-led coalition crimes

A large number of Yemenis demonstrated in condemnation of Saudi-led coalition forces’ crimes committed against Yemenis prisoners of war and popular committees, Almasirah reported.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, based in capital Sana’a, reacted to the execution of 10 Yemeni prisoners of war by Saudi-backed forces and described the action taken by the ousted Yemeni government against prisoners of this country in throwing their dead bodies to the sea as ‘war crimes’.

This "heinous" act committed by Saudi-led coalition forces is a clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws especially the Geneva Agreement regarding the treatment of Saudi aggressor coalition with Yemeni prisoners, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry added.

Since the beginning of the aggression on March 26, 2015, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition and mercenaries have committed the most heinous crimes against prisoners of war and popular committees, including executions, torture, mutilation, etc. in the worst conditions.

Yemeni Foreign Ministry has called on the international community, especially UN Security Council, UN Human Rights Council and all human rights groups not to remain silent against atrocities of Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemenis and condemn these atrocities strongly.

MA/5355820