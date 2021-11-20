  1. Politics
Nov 20, 2021, 2:10 PM

Yemenis hold protest rally against Saudi-led coalition crimes

Yemenis hold protest rally against Saudi-led coalition crimes

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – People in Al Hudaydah province of Yemen held a massive protest rally on Saturday in condemnation of crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemeni prisoners of war and popular committees.

A large number of Yemenis demonstrated in condemnation of Saudi-led coalition forces’ crimes committed against Yemenis prisoners of war and popular committees, Almasirah reported.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, based in capital Sana’a, reacted to the execution of 10 Yemeni prisoners of war by Saudi-backed forces and described the action taken by the ousted Yemeni government against prisoners of this country in throwing their dead bodies to the sea as ‘war crimes’.

This "heinous" act committed by Saudi-led coalition forces is a clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws especially the Geneva Agreement regarding the treatment of Saudi aggressor coalition with Yemeni prisoners, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry added.

Since the beginning of the aggression on March 26, 2015, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition and mercenaries have committed the most heinous crimes against prisoners of war and popular committees, including executions, torture, mutilation, etc. in the worst conditions.

Yemeni Foreign Ministry has called on the international community, especially UN Security Council, UN Human Rights Council and all human rights groups not to remain silent against atrocities of Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemenis and condemn these atrocities strongly.

MA/5355820

News Code 180863
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180863/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News