Saudi-led coalition violated Hudaydah ceasefire 172 times

Saudi-led coalition still continues violating Al-Hudaydah ceasefire, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is still continuing to violate ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to it in the slightest.

In the last 24 hours, Saudis have violated the ceasefire 172 times.

In addition to al-Hudaydah province, Saudis continue their attacks in other provinces and in the latest case, they have repeatedly targeted the provinces of Saada and Ma'rib with the heaviest air strikes.

Since the establishment of Al-Hudaydah ceasefire within the framework of Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

MA/5348107