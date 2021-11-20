Iran to negotiate with P4+1 rather than US in Vienna talks

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Abolfazl Amouei, a member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that a temporary agreement is not a serious issue for the time being in the Vienna talks.

"What has been published in the American media as a temporary agreement has not yet been seriously brought up by the P4+1 officials," Amoei said, adding, "We do not negotiate with the Americans and our negotiating side is the P4+1."

"Iran's talks with the P4+1 will take place in Vienna on November 29 and the topic of the talks is the removal of anti-Iran sanctions. Without the lifting of sanctions, it is not possible for Iran to return to the JCPOA agreement after ignoring the implementation of paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal," he added.

Saying that Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the JCPOA, Amoui stressed, "Iran has taken steps to diminish its commitments in accordance with the JCPOA agreement."

"A temporary agreement is not a serious matter at the moment," he also said.

He said that the Vienna talks will be held with the removal of the sanctions on the agenda, the senior MP said, adding that proposals that do not take into account Iran's economic benefits will not be considered by the negotiators. "Iran's economic gains must be effective and verifiable," Amoei also pointed out.

KI/5356023