Jan 26, 2022, 11:20 AM

Iran to negate sanctions through diversifying trade partners

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Emphasizing that there is no deadline for the Iranian delegation in Vienna, an Iranian lawmaker stressed that Iran is diversifying its trading partners, which has an important impact on the neutralization of sanctions.

Reaching a full agreement to remove the sanctions is on the agenda of the Iranian delegation in the ongoing Vienna talks, Abolfazl Amouei, member of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Tuesday.

The interim agreement is not in line with the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, stressing that there is no deadline for the Iranian delegation in the Vienna talks.

Removal of sanctions is important for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amouei said, adding that after the removal of sanctions,  Iran's foreign trade should move towards normalization.

If deadline is very important for Americans, they can remove the sanctions, he said, adding, "As a result, then they can witness the results in the process of Vienna talks."

According to him, if Iran continues to improve relations with new trade and economic partners, the strategy to neutralize sanctions will be successfully implemented.

Marzieh Rahmani
