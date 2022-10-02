US has no intention to settle Iran nuclear standoff: Lawmaker

Abolfazl Amouei told reporters on Sunday that the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the swap of prisoners is a humanitarian move which is apart from the political talks between Iran and P4+1.

With the mediation of some countries in the Persian Gulf region, the process of exchanging prisoners has progressed well, he said, adding, “Of course, some Iranian people have also been oppressively detained and imprisoned in the United States, so that the financial conditions of these people should also be improved.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amouei pointed to the Iranian frozen assets in other countries and stated that a part of financial resources of the country, which have been blocked due to the cruel and unilateral US sanctions, must be released and this issue is a serious demand of the country.

It is hoped that Iran’s frozen assets would be released in cooperation and mediation of the UN and friend countries, he underlined.

He went on to say that the US government has no intention to take effective steps to resolve the remaining issues in negotiations.

Stating that Islamic Republic of Iran has presented its technical and logical viewpoints on the remaining issues, he added that the opposite side is not ready to settle the remaining issues due to its internal conditions.

Lawmakers at the Parliament emphasize that anti-Iran sanctions must be removed effectively and seriously and this issue must be followed with the presentation of well-grounded guarantees from another JCPOA party. Basically, Iran is seeking to reach a durable and viable agreement, Amouei added.

MA/IRN84902437