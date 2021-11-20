US' Malley calls phone talks with Russia, China constructive

"Very constructive phone call with DFM Ryabkov and VFM Ma this morning. Our three countries are in strong agreement on the need for a return to full compliance with the JCPOA," he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"We are working together to achieve it by aligning our approaches as we head to the 7th round of talks," he added.

Earlier, the United States envoy for Iran who is in Bahrain claimed Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month.

Malley claimed Iran risked making it “impossible” to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement.

Robert Mali's visit to the region comes at a time when Iran has recently agreed to start talks aimed at lifting illegal and inhumane sanctions while stressing that the purpose of the talks is reaching a tangible agreement and respecting mutual interests.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran. The new Vienna talks are to begin on November 29.

