Lifting sanctions to be seriously pursued in Vienna talks: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Friday, Abolfazl Amouei, Member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that lifting of sanctions and economic benefits from JCPOA are among the issues that will be pursued seriously in upcoming nuclear talks in Vienna.

Pointing out that Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna are scheduled to begin on Nov. 29, Amouei said, “Recent meetings and talks between Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister for the political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran and foreign countries have been held to determine the framework and future direction of talks between Iran and P4+1.”

The lifting of sanctions and Iran's benefiting of economic benefits from JCPOA is the main policy to be followed up in the upcoming nuclear talks in Vienna, he said while stressing that other JCPOA parties must change their past behavior. He added if they want to act as they did in the past and avoid lifting sanctions imposed against Iran, negotiations will certainly not succeed.

Regarding the conditions set for US return to JCPOA, he said that the United States withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018 in violation of international law and regulations and breached its promise to live up to its commitments under JCPOA.

He stressed that the United States must give well-grounded guarantees that it will not withdraw from JCPOA again.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran. The new Vienna talks are to begin on November 29.

MA/5354349