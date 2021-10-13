US military convoy comes under attack in south Iraq

The Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Wednesday afternoon that a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Basra province in southern Iraq.

According to the report, the convoy was targeted near the Jerishan border crossing.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Shafaq News quoted a security source as saying that a bomb had exploded next to the above-mentioned convoy.

No one was injured in the blast, the source said.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

