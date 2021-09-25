  1. Politics
US military logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Nasiriyah

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – News sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Nasiriyah, Iraq

A US military logistics convoy was targeted in Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saberin News reported.

 No further details were reported.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

