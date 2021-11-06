  1. World
  2. Africa
Nov 6, 2021, 11:23 AM

100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion (+VIDEOS)

100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion (+VIDEOS)

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – At least 100 people were killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Mohamed Lamrane Bah, director of communications for Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), told CNN that several people were also in critical condition following the explosion.

Bah said the authorities have transferred injured people to hospitals and collected the bodies, adding that the rescue effort at the scene has ended.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said in a statement on Facebook that she was “saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck.”

“The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing,” Aki-Sawyerr added. “My sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of the explosion. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

ZZ/PR

News Code 180415
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180415/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News