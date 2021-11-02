  1. World
At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan of Pakistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – At least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday, Pakistani local media haa said.

The four critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said, according to Pakistani Dawn English-language news website.

Qasim said the explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief for those injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-state elements wanted to disturb the province's peace.

According to Dawn, the blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people.

On Oct 31, two passers-by were killed and three security personnel injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan's Panjgur town.

Kamal Iranidoost
