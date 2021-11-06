  1. Culture
'Reset' to vie at Apporia International Village Film Festival

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Reset' will take part in the Apporia International Village Film Festival in South Korea.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Lotfi, 'Reset' will be screened at the main and competition section of the 21st edition of South Korea's Apporia International Village Film Festival. 

Reza Behboodi, Soodabeh Beizai, Mohammad Sedighi Mehr, Hamed Rahimi Nasr, Parisa Mohammadi and Roghayeh Afshinpour are the cast members of this film.

The film has been also screened at the Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno in Italy.

The 21st Aporia International Village Film Festival will be held for one month from December 15, 2021, to January 15, 2022.

