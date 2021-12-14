Iran, Mexico to coop. on studying multidimensional poverty

In the 5th meeting between the Iranian and Mexican labour ministries, the representatives from the Mexican National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) was also present.

In the meeting, Alireza Ghezili ambassador of Iran to Mexico said that the exchange of experiences between the two ministries could lead to the improvement in programs of both countries.

Ahad Rostami, Director General of the Iranian Welfare Information Office at the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, Social Welfare said, “In 2015, the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare and the CONEVAL Organization signed an MoU in the field of multidimensional poverty and evaluation of the effectiveness of measuring social programs."

He added that in the same year, a delegation from the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare traveled to Mexico, saying that in 2016, the then Secretary of CONEVAL visited Iran.

José Nabor Cruz Marcelo, CONEVAL Executive Secretary outlined the history of CONEVAL and described the ways to measure multidimensional poverty in this country and further said CONEVAL made effort to collect information on poverty in Mexico from 2008 to 2018 and presented new indicators for the country in 2021.

"One of the successes of CONEVAL in Mexico is to update the methods used to measure poverty in the country so that CONEVAL uses six indicators to determine multidimensional poverty,” Marcelo cited.

