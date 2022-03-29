Peru's Castillo survives impeachment vote in Congress

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo survived on Monday an impeachment vote in Congress that fell short of the votes needed to oust the leftist leader eight months after he took office, Reuters reported.

Overall, 55 lawmakers out of 130 in the unicameral Congress voted in favor of the impeachment, failing to match the required 87 votes to oust Castillo, Chinese CGTN reported on Tuesday.

The president was accused of corruption and moral incapacity.

Overall, 55 lawmakers out of 130 in the unicameral Congress voted in favor of the impeachment. Congress needed 87 votes to oust Castillo.

The result will avoid a new political crisis in the short term although Castillo's administration has been turbulent anyway, with four Cabinets in less than a year in office.

Castillo, a former teacher from a peasant farming family who shot to prominence when he narrowly won election last year, has been facing accusations of graft that he strongly denies. He survived an attempt to impeach him late last year.

"Unfortunately, a bid to oust me through impeachment has become the central axis of the political and journalistic agenda since my election; this cannot continue," Castillo said in a speech to lawmakers before the vote, according to Reuters.

KI/PR