According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian foreign minister said in his reply to Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok on the occasion of Nowruz and the beginning of the New Year, "I would like to underline that the longtime and friendly ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Slovakia have a huge potential for cooperation, which I hope will expand in light of efforts by the two sides."

KI/MFA