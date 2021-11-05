Iran FM:

Iranian-Azeri ties continue on positive neighborly course

Relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue on a positive neighborly course, according to Iranian foreign minister.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has said "Relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue on a positive neighborly course."

He added, "There may be differences in opinion on some issues, but it is important that there is serious willingness on both sides to overcome the obstacles."

FMs call Iranian counterpart to wish him speed recovery

Various foreign ministers called Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to ask about his heath condition as he has contracted Covid-19 and is still in quarantine and briefly discuss issues of mutual interest.

On Thursday, Iraqi and Syrian Foreign Ministers Fuad Hussein and Faisal Mekdad called Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian to greet him and briefly discuss issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations with Iran and regional developments.

China, Russia to jointly work on JCPOA revival

China intends to promote negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal through joint efforts with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

China and Russia are ready to continue strategic interaction and will jointly promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem, according to read out of a telephone conversation between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers, Ma Zhaoxu and Sergey Ryabkov, which took place on November 3, TASS has reported.

Negotiations must be result-oriented: President Raeisi

– President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Thursday that "As Iran has announced before, we will not leave the negotiating table," adding that Iran wants result-oriented negotiations to remove oppressive US sanctions.

"We will in no way abandon the legitimate demands of the Iranian people or what we have clearly said the lifting of oppressive sanctions," President Raeisi said on a visit to Semnan province on Thursday, a day after Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

IRGC cheif:

United Stated used to defeats at hands of Iranian nation

The commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the Americans are used to defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation, but they have yet to learn the lesson well.

The commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attended the rally and commemoration ceremony of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance that was held in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, which is now called the Den of Espionage on Thursday.

Addressing the revolutionary people of Tehran who participated in the massive rally, Major General Hossein Salami said that today is a great day for the Iranian nation.

Iranian Defense Ministry:

US Embassy Takeover symbol of resistance against arrogance

The Iranian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Aban 13 (Day of US Embassy Takeover), is a symbol of resistance against oppression and the arrogant powers in the world.

The Iranian Defense Ministry issued a statement on the anniversary of Aban 13 (Day of US Embassy Takeover), known as the National Day of Protest Against Global Arrogance in Iran.

The 13th of Aban is a symbol of the vigilance and awareness of the Iranian youth and the intelligence and strength of the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran against oppression, tyranny, and arrogance, said the statement.

Astana talks on Syria to be held in Kazakhstan in mid-Dec.

Kazakhstan will host the next round of the Astana talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan in mid-December, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi announced on Thursday.

"The guarantor countries have asked us to organize the next round of the Astana process. Its dates are still under consideration, it will be around mid-December," he said, TASS reported.

The top diplomat pointed out that the meeting would bring together the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Turkey, and Iran), and observers.

EU, US confirm date set by Iran to start nuclear talks

The EU in a statement and the US Department of State spokesperson have confirmed the Nov. 29 date for starting nuclear talks set by the Iran on Wednesday.

After Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Wednesday following a phone call with Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy who has helped mediate the talks, that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29, the EU and the US confirmed the date in separate statements soon after.

US Embassy takeover Great Satan's defeat of Iranian nation

US Embassy takeover, known as the seizure of Den of Espionage, is a momentous incident in contemporary Iran characterized by tarnishing the arrogant image of the Great Satan in front of the Iranian Muslim nation.

The decades-old US hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran can be witnessed in several conspiracies that all had a hand in poisoning the relations between Tehran and Washington and creating a constant distrust against the United States regime.

MA//