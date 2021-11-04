Pentagon official confirms IRGC seizure of oil tanker

A US defense official has confirmed to Newsweek the last week's seizure of an oil tanker by the Iranian IRGC naval forces in the Sea of Oman.

The News Week quoted a US defense official as confirming that Iranian forces seized an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman last week, but the pentagon official claimed that the US naval forces were just observing the incident and did not confront IRGC.

Iran thrash Japan at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

National Iranian men's soccer beach trounced the team of Japan at the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Wednesday.

Iran faced Japan for their second match at the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Wednesday and defeated their east Asian opponent 6-1.

Iran will play Russia tomorrow (Thursday).

Over 90 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran

The Iranian health ministry said Wednesday that more than 90 million of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran so far.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow said on Wednesday a new consignment of Russian-made vaccine "Sputnik V" which contains 777,600 doses of the vaccine to be sent to Tehran, was delivered to the embassy by the Russian Federation officials.

IRGC thwarts US attempt to steal Iranian oil tanker

Navy Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted the US navy's attempt to steal Iranian oil in the Oman Sea.

The recent confrontation follows the unprofessional behavior of the US warship in the southern waters of the country, which was met with a strong reaction from Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' speedboats, after which, American ship left the scene.

Iran’s top security official:

Biden unable to guarantee US will not repeat JCPOA exit

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that the US president has no authority to provide any guarantees that Washington will not leave the JCPOA again.

On Wednesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a series of tweets, in reaction to the recent remarks by the US officials, wrote, “Invitation for negotiations during the [Iraqi imposed]war and now have alarming similarities: Saddam’s attacks continued, sanctions continued and some part of Iran remained under the occupation of the enemy. Iran’s economy was held hostage. Soldiers were defending on the frontlines, scientists were continuing their legal activities."

Iranian influenza vaccine out in market

An Iranian health official said that the locally manufactured influenza vaccine is available on the market.

Director-General of the Department of Medicine which is a department of Iran's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Syed Haidar Mohammadi said that currently, as many as 200,000 doses of influenza vaccine have been produced and this number will increase in the future.

US fails to react to attempted-stealing of Iranian oil tanker

The US Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet failed to provide any justification over the attempt by US forces to steal Iranian oil in the Oman Sea on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain refused to respond to Reuters' question on the news of failed act of piracy by the US navy.

The fleet said that it has heard the reports of the incident but had no information to provide.

Den of Espionage seizure broke Americans' grandeur in world

By seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, known as the Den of Espionage, the Iranian students broke the grandeur of the United States in the world, the secretary of the Guardian Council said on Tuesday.

1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by the Iranian students broke the grandeur of the United States in the world, the secretary of the Guardian Council said on Tuesday.

Niki Karimi to chair jury of Crime and Punishment FilmFest.

Prominent Iranian actress and director, Niki Karimi will chair the jury of the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Turkey.

Iranian actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Niki Karimi will chair the jury of the Golden Scale Feature Film Competition section in the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival.

International Crime and Punishment Film Festival will be between 26th November and 2nd December of 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Enemy seeking to repeat events on Nov. 2019: Police chief

Reacting to the recent disruption of fuel card system in the country, Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that enemy of the Establishment sought to repeat the event happened on November 2019 in country.

The conspiracy orchestrated by enemy of the Establishment was thwarted with the vigilance and technical support of Iran Cyber Police and with timely deployment of police forces at the gas stations across the country, Brigadier General Ashtari added.

Threats never worked against Iran: FM spox.

Threats have never worked against Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said late Tuesday, adding that the US is the main culprit behind the current state of JCPOA and it should embrace lessons.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Threats have never worked against Iran. The supposed US "options" have already been tested in our region. Resulting catastrophic US defeats & the mess left for others to address are evident for all to see."

Iran’s Parl. speaker:

Iranians always taken wise steps in face of arrogant coercion

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian people have always taken wise steps in the direction of national interests in the face of arrogant coercion.

Speaking at the open session of the Parliament on Wednesday on the occasion of the advent of Aban 13 (US Embassy Takeover by students followers of Imam Khomeini (RA)), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Speaker reiterated that solving economic and livelihood problems facing Iranian people is the best and most important strategy to confront the Global Arrogance.

MA//