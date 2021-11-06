NAM calls for ending sanctions against other nations

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN said in a speech on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement that this movement wants countries that have imposed unilateral sanctions to end sanctions immediately.

She told before the Sixth Committee of the 76h Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Agenda item 84 that "while the Non-Aligned Movement continues to attach great importance to the work of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization, it can also play a key role in the current reform process of the United Nations, as mandated in Resolution 3499(XXX) of 15 December 1975."

20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 210 kg

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman said that 20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 210 kilograms.

"According to the Parliament's "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" law, we were tasked to produce 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium, while now we have exceeded 210 kg," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.

"So far, we have produced 25 kg of 60% enriched uranium which no country is able to produce, except for countries with nuclear weapons," he added.

Iran, Oman emphasize developing bilateral trade ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman stressed the need to enhance and broaden bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy.

Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Redha Juma Al-Saleh met and held talks with the Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi in Muscat on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

Iran not to accept talks of attrition: senior cleric

Referring to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept talks of attrition in nuclear talks for the revival of JCPOA.

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Tehran University’s campus, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Khatami reiterated that the United States withdrew from JCPOA and it must first return to JCPOA to fulfill its commitments while the Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to its JCPOA from the beginning of nuclear talks.

1st group of foreign tourists arrive in Iran amid pandemic

First group of foreign visitors arrived in Iran from Russian Federation following the declaration of new regulations for trips by foreign tourists amid pandemic, an Iranian tourism official says.

In a tweet on Friday, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts for touristic affairs Ali Asghar Shalbafan wrote that National Headquarters to Combat and Prevent Coronavirus voted for issuing visas for tourists and then, the first group of foreign tourists arrived in Iran from Russia.