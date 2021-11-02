Iran, China dep. FMs discuss US sanctions in phone call

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs has held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart to stress the necessity of the lifting the US sanctions.

"In a fruitful and cordial telephone conversation with China's Assistant Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, I appreciated China's positive stance and constructive engagement," Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said in posts on his Twitter account in Farsi on Monday.

Iran's exports to Iraq could increase to $9bn this year

The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, Yahya Ale Eshaq, has predicted that the value of this year's exports to Iraq could reach $ 9 billion by yearend.

Chairman of Iran-Iraq chamber of commerce, Yahya Ale Eshaq told Iranian media on Monday that the value of Iran's exports to Iraq has been usually between $ 8-12 billion in recent years.

Ale Eshaq said that during the first seven months since the start of the current Iranian year of 1400 (beginning on March 21), the value of Iran's exports to Iraq was $ 5.5 billion.

Iran FM spox.:

Claimed crisis over Iran nuclear issue propaganda, fabricated

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has rejected the US and E3 leaders' claim on the existence of a nuclear crisis over the Iranian nuclear issue in the Rome statement, describing it as fabricated and propaganda.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the Saturday joint statement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Iran handball team departs for Qatar for intl. tournament

Iran national men's handball team has left Tehran for Doha on Monday night to take part in a quadripartite tournament.

The acting head coach of the Iran national men's handball team Nasser Salimi said a few days ago the Iranian team will depart Tehran for Doha on Monday.

China calls on US to mend "Maximum Pressure" against Iran

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said that effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only proper way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, calling on the US to mend its wrong policy.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular press conference on Monday said that effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only proper way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, and China strongly supports the return of the agreement back on the right track as soon as possible.

Iran not to accept any monitoring beyond safeguards

The cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must be within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement, and Iran does not accept any obligations beyond that agreement, said MP Nabavian.

The Westerners were seeking to undermine Iran's nuclear industry, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian said in an interview with Mehr News Agency, adding that many of Iran's nuclear activities were stopped under JCPOA, but ultimately they did not lift the sanctions on Iran.

Iran Army Navy foils pirate attack on tanker in Gulf of Aden

The escort team of the Iran Army Navy, deployed on an Iranian tanker, clashed with pirates on Monday morning, thwarting their attack.

MP:

US brought nothing but insecurity, civil war for Afghanistan

US military presence and occupation of Afghanistan over the past two decades has brought nothing but destruction, devastation, civil war, insecurity, an increase in drug trafficking, an Iranian parliament member said.

Member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Fada-Hossein Maleki met and held talks with an assistant to UN special representative for Afghanistan affairs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that shares common religion, language, culture, and history with Afghanistan, is sensitive to political and social developments in this county, Maleki said in this meeting.

'Careless Crime’ to go on screen at French cinemas

Iranian film 'Careless Crime' will be screened in French cinemas on November 3.

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime', is slated to be screened in French cinemas.

In addition to Paris, Careless Crime will be screened in eleven other French cities.

FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit India late November

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to travel to New Delhi later this month to attend the India-Iran Joint Economic Commission.

Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni made the announcement in an interview with The Print, saying that the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian plans to visit New Delhi later this month for the India-Iran Joint Economic Commission, which will “herald a new era” for the countries.

