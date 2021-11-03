Iran FM spokesman condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the Tuesday terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kabul.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned earlier today's terrorist attack on the 400-bed hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Iranian boxer into AIBA World Championships semi-final

Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh defeated Edgaras Skurdelis in the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships on Tuesday to advance to the semi-final AIBA World Championships in Belgrade.

The professional Iranian boxer defeated the Lithuanian boxer 3-2 in the lightweight.

Shahbakhsh will face Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov on Wednesday.

Jalalzadeh:

Iran ready to coop. with UN to help cease war in Yemen

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the United Nations to end war in Yemen.

Speaking at a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen’s Affairs Hans Grundberg in Tehran on Tuesday, Vahid Jalalzadeh, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran is always ready to continue its cooperation with the United Nations and countries of the region to help cessation of war in Yemen, start political negotiations and alleviate suffering of the oppressed and defenseless people of that country.

Iran FM:

"We are closely examining Mr. Biden's behavior"

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that P4+1 needs to get ready for negotiations based on mutual interests and rights.

"The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Twitter account.

The top Iranian diplomat added, "The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights."

Iran handball beat Saudi Arabia in Qatar tournament

The national Iranian men's handball team won their first match against Saudi Arabia's national team in the Qatar handball tournament.

Iran national handball team defetaed Saudi Arabia 24-16 in their first match in the Qatar quadripartite handball tournament.

Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 146mn doses: IRICA

The volume of doses of coronavirus vaccine which were imported into the country surpassed 146,246,000 doses.

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) made the remarks on Tuesday and reiterated that the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country from Feb. 4 to Nov. 1, 2021, hit 146,246,000 at large.

Arms-smuggling band dismantled in NW Iran

Commander of Iran's Border Guards Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi announced the dismantling of an arms-smuggling band in the northwestern borders of the country.

Border guards of the Urmia Border Regiment managed to prevent the entering of a shipment of illegal weapons to the country by taking timely and accurate action, said Goudarzi on Tuesday.

Iran MINEX 2021 kicks off in Tehran

The 10th edition of the International Investment Opportunities in Iran Mines & Mining Industry Exhibition “MINEX 2021” was opened at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Tuesday.

In this edition of the exhibition, 215 domestic companies and 35 foreign companies from 22 countries including Italy, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Russia and Turkey will showcase their latest mining and mineral achievements.

Iranian FM official:

Tehran meeting on Afghanistan showed 'goodwill'

Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said that the interest of neighboring countries in peace and stability in Afghanistan shows their goodwill and should not be assumed as an intervention.

Referring to the joint statement issued on the second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan neighboring countries in Tehran, Rasoul Mousavi in a tweet on Tuesday wrote that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan will provide more peace and stability in this country.

Iran, Armenia stress coop. on fighting against terrorism

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said that his country and Iran have reached some agreements to cooperate on fighting against terrorism.

Referring to the meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Yerevan, Davtyan said that the two sides attach importance to the common determination on clearing the region from terrorists and the necessity of implementing all the legal mechanisms.

Iran exports $9bn worth of non-oil goods in two months: IRICA

Spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that 29,709,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $9.413 billion was exported in two Iranian months of Shahrivar and Mehr (from Aug. 23 to Oct. 22).

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that 9,686,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11.108 billion were discharged from customs offices of the country in this period.

Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Army air defense grown significantly in radar, UAV fields

Commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force said that the Air Defense Force of the country has gained salient progress and development in the fields of radar, missile and drone systems.

Despite oppressive and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran, the Army Air Defense Force of the country has gained salient progress in all fields of radar, missile, drone (UAV) and cyber systems, said Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.

