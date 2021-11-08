Washington reiterates claim on readiness for JCPOA talks

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed on Sunday that Washington is ready for JCPOA talks while reiterating the claim that Tehran is not.

The United States is ready to return to talks on Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA, but Tehran has not yet shown the willingness to do so, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN, according to the Farsi-language website of the Sputnik news agency on Sunday.

Iranian women's football team Shahrdari Sirjan started the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship with a victory against Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan defeated the hosts Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-1 at the start of the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship on Sunday.

The Iranian bodybuilding team has won four gold medals and a silver as well as a bronze medal in world championships in Spain.

On the third day of the World bodybuilding Championships in Spain, 3 Iranian athletes competed against their rivals in 4 weight categories. At the end of the competition, Iran won four gold medals.

Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a telephone call to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to convey the greetings of Iranian president to Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and express happiness over failure of assassination attempt.

In this telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian described the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as in contrast to the stability and security of the friendly Iraqi country, saying that the drone attack was carried out by the ill-wishers in order to interrupt the peace in Iraq.

Iran condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi

Condemning the assassination attempt on the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed the firm and continuous stance of Iran in supporting stability and security in this country.

Calling on Iraqi citizens to be aware of the conspiracies that have targeted Iraq's security and development, Saeed Khatibzadeh described such incidents in the interests of the parties that have violated the country's stability, security, independence and territorial integrity over the past 18 years and by creating terrorist groups have sought to achieve their sinister goals in the region.

'Landless' goes to Cinequest International FilmFest. in US

'Landless' directed by Touraj Aslani will be screened in the 32nd edition of the Cinequest International Film Festival in the US.

Written, directed, and produced by Touraj Alsani, 'Landless' is a joint production of MAAD Movie film company and Raz Halkawt Rashid from Iraqi Kurdistan.

The deputy roads minister has said that the Iranian air travel companies will start full capacity operations from the start of the Iranian month of Azar (Nov.22-Dec. 21).

Speaking to Iranian media, deputy roads and urban development minister Adam Nejad said on Sunday that air travel companies will start full capacity operations from the start of the Iranian month of Azar (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, a total of 94,201,273 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been so far administered in Iran.

38,893,839 people have been fully vaccinated while 55,128,528 others have already received the first dose.

Iran tells Pakistan to use local currencies in mutual trade

Iranian agriculture minister has said that barter trade with neighbors is one of Tehran's top policies, proposing the Pakistani side to use local currencies to solve problems resulting from the foreign sanctions on Tehran

A meeting was held between the Iranian Minister of Agriculture, Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, and the visiting Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in Tehran on Sunday.

16th Iran Intl. Auto Parts Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The 16th edition of the Iran International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories and Assemblies was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday in presence of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The exhibition started its work with the participation of about 500 domestic and foreign auto parts manufacturing companies from countries including Turkey, India, Germany and Italy as well as small- and large-scale auto parts manufacturing firms.

Iran exported over $1mn of farmed caviar last year: IRICA

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the country exported 2,282 kg of farmed caviar, valued at $1.085.674, in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021).

2,611 films submitted to Iran Cinema Vérité

So far 2,611 short, mid-length, and feature films have been submitted to participate in the national competition section of the 15th Iran International Documentary Film Festival (CinemaVérité).

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi Moghaddam, Iran International Documentary Film Festival (CinemaVérité) will be held from December 9 to 16, 2021.

Iraqi PM's assassination attempt foreign think tanks sedition

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council says that the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi's is new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks.

"The attempt for al-Kadhimi's terror is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creation & support of terrorist groups & occupation of this country for years", Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday in reaction to the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Iranian general warns enemies not to test power of IRGC, Army

Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters said that enemies should refrain from testing the strength of the Army and IRGC.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid made the remarks among the army commanders in the area of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise.

