Shahbakhsh wins 1st ever world medal in boxing for Iran

Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh became the first Iranian boxer to win a medal in the World Boxing Championships.

Shahbakhsh claimed a bronze medal in the under-60kg of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men's World Boxing Championships, the Tehran Times reported on Saturday.

Iran, China FMs discuss nuclear talks on phone

Foreign ministers of Iran and China discussed issues of mutual interest and the resumption of "Vienna" talks on the revival of the JCPOA in a telephone conversation on Saturday.

Regarding the upcoming Vienna talks, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the United States and the European parties would enter the negotiations with realistic approaches so that an agreement could be reached quickly. He stressed that the United States could not continue the failed Maximum Pressure Campaign as well as its economic terrorism while it continue its alleged call for negotiation and agreement.

Iran's beach soccer finish runner-up in Dubai tournament

Iran National Beach Soccer team finished the vice-champions of the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Saturday.

In the final of the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup which was held in Dubai on Saturday, the Iranian National Beach Soccer team was defeated narrowly by Russia 3-2.

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs stress expanding coop. in phone call

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov on the phone to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to brotherhood and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying ill-wishers who do not want good Tehran and Baku ties had become active following the recent misunderstandings between the two neighbors. He added that thanks to the prudence of officials of both sides, Iran and Azerbaijan resolved their differences. He added, “We now can move toward further expanding bilateral cooperation”.

International flights cross Iranian airspace increase by 60%

As many as 66,000 flights used Iran’s airspace in the first 6 months of the Iranian year 1400 (Mar. 22-Sep. 22), indicating a 60% increase in comparison with the same period last year.

According to the statistics released by the Iran Airports Company (IAC) during the first 6 months of the Iranian year 1400 (Mar. 22-Sep. 22), 65,939 flight sorties have been registered crossing the Iranian sky.

This is while during the same period in the last Iranian calendar year, 1399 (Mar. 22, 2020 – Sep. 22, 2020) that number stood at 41,025 flights which showed 60.7% growth this year.

Iran, Pakistan can coop. on home appliances, dairy products

The Iranian industry minister said that Iran and Pakistan in addition to commercial activities can work on joint investment with prioritizing dairy products and home appliances.

Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin made the remarks on Saturday at the end of the 9th meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee while talking to reporters.

Fatemi Amin said that Iran and Pakistan are two big and important countries of the region that have not used their economical potentialities well yet.

Iran to pursue own demands vigorously in upcoming talks

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia discussed the resumption of "Vienna" talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Referring to the agreement reached with EU’s Enrique Mora on the timing of the start of the talks with the P4 + 1, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that the rapid progress of the talks requires that the European and American sides avoid making excessive demands beyond the JCPOA provisions and instead make realist and constructive demands.

ZZ/