Khatibzadeh:

Iran, Saudi Arabia reached preliminary agreements in talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that preliminary agreements in negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been reached and the two sides are waiting for the finalization of talks.

Four rounds of talks have taken place between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but contacts between the two countries have never been stopped, said Khatibzadeh in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Iran beat Tajikistan at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

Iran's U23 football team defeated the team of Tajikistan 3-2 at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification underway in Dushanbe on Sunday.

With the 3-2 win against Tajikstan in Sunday match, the Iranian U23 men's football team have now advanced to the final stage of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification as the leader of their group.

"Diplomacy is best path forward" regarding Iran: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told US media that "We still believe diplomacy is the best path forward" to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

"Well, the Iranians have now said that they're coming back to talks toward the end of November," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News Face the Nation program on Sunday.

The top US diplomat pointed to the meeting of the US president of the leaders of three major European allies on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome and stressed that the Western powers are on a united front and closely coordinating and cooperating on the Iranian nuclear issue.

India eager to expand trade relations with Iran: envoy

Sting that India and Iran can be strategic partners in the region and the world, the Indian envoy to Tehran said that his country is interested in continuing its trade relations with Iran as much as possible.

Iran and India, as two great civilizations in Asia, enjoy long-standing historical and economic relations, and their trade relations, especially by sea, have continued from the distant past to the present day, the new Ambassador of India to Iran said.

21st Iran Intl. Electricity Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The 21st edition of Iran International Electricity Exhibition was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Oct. 29 with the participation of 284 domestic and foreign companies.

US, China FMs discuss Iran, Afghanistan, Taiwan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome on Sunday.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome on Sunday that the United States has not changed its one-China policy in relation to Taiwan.

FM Amir-Abdollahian appoints new deputy for legal affairs

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has appointed Reza Janafi as the new Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a decree on Sunday to appoint Reza Janafi as the new Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 87.1m

According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, a total of 87,186,623 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been so far administered in Iran.

34,482,617 people have been fully vaccinated while 52,615,937 others have already received the first dose.

During the last 24 hours, 1,049,000 doses of the vaccines have been injected across the country.

Iranian 'Good Girl' shines at Italian FilmFest.

Iranian short film 'Good Girl' by Raheleh Karami won the special award of the Sguardi Altrove International Women's Film Festival in Italy.

Written and directed by Raheleh Karami and produced by Mani Ghandi, 'Good Girl' won the special award of the Sguardi Altrove International Women's Film Festival.

MA//